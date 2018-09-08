Yemen peace talks collapse in Geneva after Houthi no-show

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement failed to attend peace talks, but the U.N. Special Envoy said on Saturday that it did not represent a “fundamental blockage in the process” and that he would meet soon with their representatives in Sanaa and in Muscat, Oman.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths leaves after a news conference on Yemen talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“They would have like to get here, we didn’t make conditions sufficiently correct to get them here”, U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths told a news conference, declining to elaborate.

Agreement has been reached for medical evacuations from the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa, to start in a week with a flight to Cairo, he said.