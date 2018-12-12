Yemen warring parties receive draft agreements at peace talks: U.N. spokeswoman

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - Both Yemeni parties at peace talks in Sweden have received four draft agreements and were expected to give their responses on Wednesday, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

The draft agreements focused on a political framework, the reopening of Sanaa airport, the status of the port city of Hodeidah and Yemen’s economic situation, the spokeswoman said.

