December 12, 2018 / 4:43 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Yemen warring parties receive draft agreements at peace talks: U.N. spokeswoman

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - Both Yemeni parties at peace talks in Sweden have received four draft agreements and were expected to give their responses on Wednesday, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

The draft agreements focused on a political framework, the reopening of Sanaa airport, the status of the port city of Hodeidah and Yemen’s economic situation, the spokeswoman said.

(This version of the story corrects day response expected to Wednesday from Thursday)

