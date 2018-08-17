Yemeni government and Houthi movement invited to Sept 6 peace talks: U.N

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has invited the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement that controls most of the north to peace talks in Geneva on Sept. 6, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is trying to negotiate an end to the three-year conflict, which has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the verge of starvation.

“I can confirm the office of Special Envoy has sent invitations to the government of Yemen and to Ansarullah,” U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a Geneva news briefing.