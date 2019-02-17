Yemen's warring parties agree on first phase of redeployment: U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Yemeni government and Houthi representatives have reached an agreement on “Phase 1” of their mutual redeployment of forces under a U.N.-sponsored deal for the warring armies to leave the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the United Nations said on Sunday.

“The parties reached an agreement on Phase 1 of the mutual redeployment of forces,” a statement by the U.N. spokesman’s office said without giving details of exactly what the Iranian-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government agreed.

The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop-withdrawal accord in Hodeidah, the main entry point for most of Yemen’s imports, as part of efforts to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and left millions on the brink of starvation.

Under Phase 1, the Houthis are to withdraw from the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef and Ras Isa to be met by a retreat of coalition forces from the eastern outskirts of the city, where battles raged before a ceasefire went into effect on Dec. 18.

The Hodeidah truce has largely been respected but skirmishes continue between the Houthi movement and their foes in a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government.