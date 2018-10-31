FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK welcomes U.S. call for end to fighting in Yemen

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain welcomed a call by the United States to end the fighting in Yemen and said that there was a chance to create a humanitarian corridor and head off a “terrible situation”.

“This is an extremely welcome announcement because we have been working towards the cessation of hostilities in Yemen for a long time,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the BBC.

A Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 has conducted frequent air strikes targeting the Iran-aligned Houthi group and has often hit civilians, although it denies doing so intentionally.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

