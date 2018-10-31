Britain must be 'considered' in any response to Saudi: Hunt

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has to be “considered” in its response to Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its role in Yemen because of commercial interests and a fear of “unintended consequences”, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

“I have also been up front with people that our response has to be considered for two reasons. Firstly we do have a commercial relationship. There are jobs in the UK ... at stake so when it comes to the issue of arms sales we have our procedures,” Hunt told lawmakers.

Second, he said, “we just have to be very careful about any action we take that there aren’t unintended consequences”.