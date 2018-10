Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in the audience at the start of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May backed a United States call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Yemen.

“We certainly ... back the U.S.’s call for de-escalation in Yemen,” May told parliament on Wednesday. “A nationwide ceasefire will only have an effect on the ground if it is underpinned by a political deal between the conflict parties.”