U.S. says Iran support to Yemen's Houthis 'significant, lethal'

FILE PHOTO: A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

(Reuters) - Iran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi movement is “quite significant and it’s lethal” and there is no real evidence that Tehran wants to support a constructive resolution to the conflict, U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We would welcome Iran playing a constructive role, if they are willing to do so,” Lenderking said. “We have not seen any indication of that.”