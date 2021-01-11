Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Pompeo says intends to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media prior to meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement, as a foreign terrorist organization.

“I also intend to designate three of Ansarallahs leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists”, he said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

