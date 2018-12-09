World News
Future Yemen should hold no Iranian-backed threat: U.S. official

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United States believes that the Yemen that emerges from civil war should not contain any Iranian-backed threat to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. State Department official told a conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The United States is encouraging the Yemeni government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to fully engage in peace talks taking place in Sweden, said Timothy Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs.

