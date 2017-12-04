FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls on Yemen's warring factions to re-energize talks
Sections
Featured
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Politics
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. calls on Yemen's warring factions to re-energize talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is calling on all sides in Yemen to re-energize political talks to end the country’s civil war, a Trump administration official said on Monday, after former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack.

Analysts said Saleh’s death would be a huge morale boost for the Iran-aligned Houthis, since Saleh had switched sides by abandoning the Houthis in favor of a Saudi-led coalition.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Houthi claims on Sunday they launched a missile at Abu Dhabi demonstrated “how destabilizing this war is for the region and how the Iranian regime is exploiting the war for its own political ambitions.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.