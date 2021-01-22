U.S. State Department working to conclude Houthi terrorist designation review as soon as possible: spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Houthi supporters hold up their weapons during a demonstration against the United States decision to designate the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has initiated a review of the terrorist designation of the Houthi movement and is working as fast as it can to conclude the process and make a determination, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week said that Washington would take a look at the designation, which U.N. officials and aid groups fear will scare off commercial trade in Yemen, which is facing a large-scale famine with 80 percent of its people in need.