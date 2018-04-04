FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in 21 hours

U.S. urges Houthis to cease escalation in Yemen after tanker attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States called on Houthis on Wednesday to stop escalating the conflict in Yemen and demonstrate a commitment to dialogue, a day after an attack on a Saudi oil tanker by the Iran-allied group.

“The United States is very concerned about the Houthis’ latest attempt to escalate the war in Yemen, this time by attacking a commercial vessel while it transited one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, the Bab al-Mandab, in international waters,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

