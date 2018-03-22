Air strike kills 10 civilians in Yemen: residents, medics

DUBAI (Reuters) - An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed ten civilians, including women and children, in the northern province of Saada on Thursday, residents and medics said.

Saudi Arabia’s military alliance intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 against Iran-aligned Houthis who had ousted the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The alliance has conducted frequent air strikes targeting Houthi fighters and has often hit civilians, although it denies ever doing so intentionally. Saada province is the main stronghold of the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen.

Medics who saw the wreckage said an air strike had destroyed a house in Ouled Amer village.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

The war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country - already the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula - to the verge of famine.