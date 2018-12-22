Head of U.N mission monitoring Hodeidah ceasefire arrives in Yemen: U.N. source

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of a United Nations (U.N.) mission monitoring a ceasefire in Yemen’s Hodeidah arrived in Aden airport on Saturday, a U.N. source said.

Retired Dutch Major General Patrick Cammaert, after meeting government officials in Aden, will travel to Sana’a and then to the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the source said.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously approved the deployment of a U.N. advance team to monitor a ceasefire in Yemen’s Hodeidah region after days of wrangling that pitted the United States against ally Britain.