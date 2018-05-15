FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Houthis say fire rocket at southern Saudi military base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s armed Houthi movement fired a rocket at the King Faisal military base in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan on Tuesday, the group’s al-Masirah TV said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, an Iran-allied group that holds much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have fired a series of missiles into the kingdom in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

