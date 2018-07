RIYADH (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned armed Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Arabian warship off the western coast of Yemen, the group’s Al Masirah TV said on Wednesday.

“The naval force targets the Saudi Dammam ship,” the broadcaster wrote on its Twitter feed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, or comment from the Saudi-led coalition that is battling the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war.