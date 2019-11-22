World News
November 22, 2019 / 3:33 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen down 80%: U.N. envoy

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the number of air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen has dropped nearly 80% in the last two weeks.

“In what is perhaps an even more important sign that something is changing in Yemen ... In the last two weeks the rate has dramatically reduced: there were almost 80% fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior,” he said.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below