World News
November 26, 2019 / 1:55 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition says it released 200 Houthi prisoners

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had released 200 Houthi prisoners to support peace efforts aimed at ending the nearly five-year war in Yemen.

The coalition also said in a statement carried on Saudi state media that it would ease restrictions on Yemeni airspace to allow flights out of the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, to transport people requiring medical treatment abroad.

The Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that ousted the internationally recognized government from power in Sanaa.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below