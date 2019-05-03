World News
May 3, 2019 / 6:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Six civilians killed in Yemen in suspected al Qaeda bombing

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - At least six civilians, including children, were killed in Yemen on Friday when a roadside bomb believed to be planted by al Qaeda went off in the country’s southeast, a Yemeni security official said.

At least six others were wounded in the blast, the second attack in less than a week in al-Qatn village in the vast Hadramaut region

Al Qaeda’s local affiliate in Yemen, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has taken advantage of a civil war between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s Saudi-backed government to strengthen its position in the impoverished country.

AQAP operates in several provinces in south and eastern Yemen, including in Abyan, Shabwa and al-Bayda.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below