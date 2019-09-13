Six UAE servicemen killed in Yemen road accident

DUBAI (Reuters) - Six soldiers from the United Arab Emirates were killed in a road collision, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, in an incident that Yemeni officials said had occurred earlier this week on a road between Yemen’s Shabwa and Hadramout regions.

WAM did not indicate where the incident had occurred. An official at the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the location of the incident.

The UAE is a member of a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against Iran-aligned Houthis. But it has been scaling down its presence since June amid rising criticism of the war.

More than 100 UAE citizens have been killed in the war since the coalition intervened in March 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which was ousted by the Houthis in late 2014.