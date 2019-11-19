South Korean nationals, vessels released by Yemen's Houthis: South Korea Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (Reuters) - Three vessels and 16 people, including two South Korean nationals, who had been seized by Yemen’s Houthi movement have been released on Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The freed vessels consisted of two South Korean vessels and one Saudi Arabia-flagged vessel, and the families of the South Korean nationals have been notified, the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement had said on Tuesday it would release vessels it had captured if they prove to be South Korean, after it seized a rig being towed by a Saudi tugboat in the southern Red Sea.