Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday: U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A redeployment of forces in Yemen’s Hodeidah by the warring parties could start “possibly even today or tomorrow,” United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government agreed in talks in December to withdraw troops by Jan. 7 from the main port of Hodeidah. But the deal stalled. The United Nations said on Sunday that the parties had reached agreement on phase one of a troop redeployment.