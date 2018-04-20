FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Twenty dead in air strike in southwestern Yemen: residents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Twenty people were killed in an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition in southwestern Yemen on Friday, residents said.

They said the air strike hit a car transporting 20 passengers south of Taiz province. They said six bodies had been identified but the rest were charred beyond recognition.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis who ousted the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis now control the capital Sanaa.

Coalition air strikes have repeatedly struck civilian targets while trying to target Houthi forces during the three-year war. The coalition says it does not target civilians.

Houthi fighters killed two people, including a woman, and wounded four others on Friday in an attack north of Taiz, residents and medical sources said.

The Yemen war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country to the verge of famine, according to the United Nations.

Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Heavens

