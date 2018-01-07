FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemeni ex-president Saleh's party names new leader: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh’s party named a new leader after he was killed by his one-time allies in the country’s civil war, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, last month.

The General People’s Congress party said Sadeq Amin Abou Rass, a former agriculture minister, had succeeded Saleh. The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis had received backing from army units loyal to Saleh, which it hoped would help it gain a major edge in the three-year conflict.

Sunday’s announcement criticized Saudi “aggression” and said the party would keep resisting, but did not mention the Houthis.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet

