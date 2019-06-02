World News
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on a military parade for Saudi-led coalition forces in the port city of Aden, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Monday.

The Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel later quoted sources that the air defenses shot down a drone west of Aden.

There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia or the coalition. Local officials told Reuters that the coalition foiled an attack targeting one of its military camps in Aden.

No details were provided on any possible casualties.

