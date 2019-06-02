World News
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on a military parade for Saudi-led coalition forces in the port city of Aden, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the coalition. Local officials told Reuters that the coalition foiled an attack targeting one of its military camps in Aden.

No details were provided on any possible casualties.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Will Dunham

