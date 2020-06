FILE PHOTO: U. N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock attends a news conference for the launch of the "Global Humanitarian Overview 2019" at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Decemer 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - International donors promised $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid to Yemen on Tuesday, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told a pledging conference to help the war-torn country.

Saudi Arabia hosted a virtual U.N. conference to help raise some $2.4 billion to counter funding shortages for aid operations in Yemen.