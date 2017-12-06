Yemen humanitarian situation likely to worsen with Saleh death: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that the killing of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh would, in the short term, likely worsen an already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's then President Ali Abdullah Saleh gestures during a gathering of supporters in Sanaa February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Saleh was killed in a roadside attack on Monday after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war, abandoning his Iran-aligned Houthi allies in favor of a Saudi-led coalition.

Coupled with a Saudi-led blockade and internal clashes, the stalemate has contributed to a human catastrophe. Some 7 million people are on the brink of famine, while one million are suspected to be infected with cholera.

Mattis, speaking with reporters on a military aircraft en route to Washington after a brief trip to parts of the Middle East and South Asia, said it was too early to say what impact the killing would have on the war.

He said it could either push the conflict towards U.N. peace negotiations or make it an “even more vicious war.”

“(But)one thing I think I can say with a lot of concern and probably likelihood is that the situation for the innocent people there, the humanitarian side, is most likely to (get) worse in the short term,” Mattis said. He did not explain his reasoning.

People look at an armored personnel carrier damaged during recent clashes between Houthi fighters and forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The war has already killed more than 10,000 and displaced millions.

“So this is where we’ve all got to roll up our sleeves. Now, what are you going to do about medicine and food and clean water and cholera,” Mattis said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“I think there has got to be a lot more focus on the humanitarian side right now.”

Analysts said Saleh’s death would be a huge moral boost for the Houthis and a serious blow to the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the conflict to try to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi Arabia and its allies receive logistical and intelligence help from the United States.

Mattis said he did not believe the U.S. military would play a role in easing the humanitarian situation.