FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 15, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Italian regulator approves Richemont bid on YNAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob approved a bid by Cartier owner Richemont (CFR.S) for the full control of online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP.MI), the Swiss group said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Branding is seen on a disposable cup during a tour of online clothing retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter's Tech Hub premises in White City in London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville /File Photo

    The offer, carried out through arm RLG Italia Holding, will run from March 19 to May 9 and could be reopened from May 21 to May 25, the statement said.

    If fully taken up, the bid will have a total value of 2.69 billion euros, or 2.77 if stock options are fully exercised.

    Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.