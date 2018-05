MILAN (Reuters) - Online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) (YNAP.MI) will be delisted from the Milan Stock Exchange on June 20 after Cartier owner Richemont (CFR.S) reached nearly 95 percent of YNAP’s ordinary shares after a takeover.

Richemont, which already owned 25 percent of YNAP, in January launched a takeover to gain full control of the retailer so as to better compete in an expanding online market for luxury goods.