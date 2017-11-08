FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YNAP third-quarter sales up 17.7 percent lifted by UK and Europe sales
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 5:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

YNAP third-quarter sales up 17.7 percent lifted by UK and Europe sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) (YNAP.MI) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 17.7 percent in the third quarter of the year, lifted by sales in Britain and in Europe.

FILE PHOTO - Branding is seen on a disposable cup during a tour of online clothing retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter's Tech Hub premises in White City in London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revenue in the months between July and September was 481.8 million euros ($558 million), just below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 483 million euros.

The group said it processed 6.8 million orders in the first nine months of the year, up from 5.9 million in the same period in 2016, while average order value was broadly unchanged at 330 euros despite unfavorable exchange rates.

($1 = 0.8629 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.