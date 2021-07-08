Younited raises $170 million from Goldman Sachs, Bridgepoint

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - French fintech firm Younited said on Thursday it has raised $170 million from a group of investors, including Goldman Sachs and Bridgepoint, to expand its footprint in Europe.

Younited offers personal loans to individuals and also works with companies such as Orange Bank and N26 who want to offer their customers credit products. Partnerships with companies account for about a third of Younited’s net banking income.

Companies such as Younited are among the “neo-banks” and fintechs that rely on digital technologies to break into the banking market with low-cost offers.

Younited has so far raised $400 million and plans to use the new funds to consolidate its presence in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

It also counts investment firm Eurazeo, investment bank Bpifrance and insurance firm AG2R La Mondiale among its shareholders.