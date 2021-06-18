China Youran Dairy set to open 10% down in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Youran Dairy Group Ltd were set to open at HK$6.28 per share in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, down 10% from the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$6.98 apiece.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open 0.1% up.

The Chinese raw milk producer, backed by private equity group PAG, raised $643 million in its Hong Kong IPO, with the proceeds to be used to build and buy new dairy farms, to buy dairy cattle stock and for working capital.