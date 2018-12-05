Business News
Yum Brands sees 2-3 percent same-store sales growth in 2019

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a KFC restaurant in Shanghai, China, October 9, 2015.

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) on Wednesday said it expects same-store sales growth in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent for fiscal 2019, betting on strong sales at its KFC and Taco Bell chains.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company also forecast full-year system sales growth in the mid-to-high single digit range, adding that it was on track to deliver profit of $3.75 per share in 2019.

Analysts on average are expecting same-store sales growth of 2.25 percent and profit of $3.80 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

