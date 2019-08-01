Pizza Hut rebound bolsters Yum Brands' profit beat

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, as the restaurant chain operator benefited from better-than-expected growth at all its restaurant chains, including Pizza Hut, sending its shares up 4%.

FILE PHOTO: Delivery motorbikes line up in front of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Nice, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

U.S. restaurant chains, including Yum, are trying to keep up in a tough restaurant industry by revamping menus to include fresher ingredients in popular items, while also dishing out value meals.

Yum’s Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain, Taco Bell, offers value-oriented taco and burrito meals that are priced as low as $3, While KFC rolled out a vegan version of its classic chicken burger at some outlets in the UK.

Yum has also picked up a stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB.N) and bought online ordering software company QuikOrder to boost delivery speed and compete better in a crowded restaurant industry.

Taco Bell’s same-store sales grew 7%, well above expectations of a 3.75% growth; while KFC grew 6%, topping estimates of a 3.68% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pizza Hut, a weak spot for the company in the past few years, grew for the first time in five quarters, posting a better-than-expected 2% rise in same-store sales. Overall, the company’s sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 5%, beating Wall Street expectations.

“Second-quarter results maintained early year momentum and helped us to exceed our already high expectations for a strong first half of 2019,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, trouncing expectations by 6 cents.

Yum’s total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company’s move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company rose 4.3% to $117.4, adding to its gains of 22% so far this year.