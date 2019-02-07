Yum Brands profit misses as Pizza Hut promotions weigh

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the fast-food chain operator spent aggressively to revive sluggish traffic at Pizza Hut.

A Pizza Hut restaurant is seen in a mall in Shanghai, China September 18, 2018. Picture taken on September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza Inc and Papa John’s International Inc has led to a stagnation in same-store sales at Pizza Hut in the past year and Yum has fought back through a slew of promotions.

Still, U.S. same-store sales at Pizza Hut rose only 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Operating margins at the business fell to 33.1 percent from 38.8 percent in the latest reported quarter.

“For both the U.S. and international business, sustainable improvements in sales growth will remain a slow build as we update and reposition the asset base and make the messaging more distinctive,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed said on a conference call.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell, the company’s fastest-growing brand, recorded its strongest growth in same-restaurant sales in seven quarters.

Worldwide same-store sales rose 6 percent at Taco Bell, easily topping expectations of a 4.35 percent increase, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Yum has been taking the U.S.-centered Taco Bell’s burrito and tacos menu overseas to replicate the success with its KFC business. This weighed on the unit’s operating margins, which dipped to 31.9 percent from 33.6 percent in the quarter.

Strong sales at KFC and Taco Bell helped drive the company’s global comparable store sales up 3 percent, topping estimates of 2.48 percent.

The company’s net income fell 23 percent to $334 million in the three months ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, Yum earned 40 cents per share, widely missing estimate of 95 cents.

Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.56 billion, also missing expectations of $1.59 billion.

Yum’s shares fell nearly 2 percent to $93 in early trading on Thursday.