Fast-food chain Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer: source

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Yum China Inc (YUMC.N) has rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, a person close to the situation said.

FILE PHOTO: Customers walk into a KFC store in downtown Shanghai July 31, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo

The Hillhouse-led consortium, which would also include regional investment house Baring Private Equity Asia, expressed an interest to offer $46 per share for the biggest fast-food chain in China, the person said.

The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Yum China’s board decided not to pursue the offer, which did not include detailed terms or the structure of the investor consortium, the person added.

Yum China did not have any immediate comment. Hillhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources earlier told Reuters investment firms including KKR & Co and Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC were also considering joining the bid, in what could be one of Asia’s biggest buyouts this year.

Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Yum China had rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

Stock of Yum China rose 3.86 percent on Tuesday.