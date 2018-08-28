Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer: CNBC, citing Dow Jones

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC.N), the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in the world’s most populous country, has rejected a buyout offer of $46 per share from Hillhouse Capital, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing Dow Jones.
The company’s shares rose 7 percent to $38.32 in afternoon trading.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group was planning to lead a consortium to buy Yum China.
