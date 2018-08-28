Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer: WSJ

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC.N), the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in China, has rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The group, which included private-equity firms KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Baring Private Equity Asia and was led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, had offered to buy the company for $46 per share, the report said.

The company’s shares rose 6.2 percent to $38.02 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Yum China, Hillhouse and Baring could not be reached for comment outside business hours. KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Hillhouse Capital Group was planning to lead a consortium to buy Yum China, which had a market capitalization of $13.75 billion as of Monday’s close.