New Zealand's Z Energy flags possible data breach in online card system

(Reuters) - Fuel supplier Z Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it had been presented with evidence that customer data from its Z Card Online database was accessed by a third party in November 2017.

The database held customer data such as names, addresses, registration numbers, vehicle types and credit limits with the company, Z Energy said in a statement.

The company said it had notified affected customers and advised the Privacy Commissioner of the breach. It said the system in question had been closed since December 2017.