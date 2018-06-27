New Zealand's Z Energy flags possible data breach in online card system

(Reuters) - Fuel supplier Z Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it had been presented with evidence that customer data from its Z Card Online database was accessed by a third party in November 2017.
The database held customer data such as names, addresses, registration numbers, vehicle types and credit limits with the company, Z Energy said in a statement.
The company said it had notified affected customers and advised the Privacy Commissioner of the breach. It said the system in question had been closed since December 2017.
Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru