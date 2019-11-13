Line and SoftBank's Z Holdings to merge: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Japanese internet firm Z Holdings Corp (4689.T) and messaging app operator Line Corp (3938.T) are set to merge, aiming to create an e-commerce giant spanning finance, retail and other services, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank, which controls Z Holdings, and South Korea’s Naver, which owns Line, are in the final stage of negotiations toward their units’ integration, the report said, citing sources.

Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, and Naver did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.