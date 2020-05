FILE PHOTO: The logo of fashion retailer Zalando pictured at its new headquarters in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) proposed on Wednesday that Jennifer Hyman, the chief executive of U.S. clothing rental firm Rent the Runway, joins its supervisory board, replacing Alexander Samwer.

Zalando, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer, noted Hyman had strong relationships with Rent the Runway’s luxury fashion partners. Zalando is planning to offer more premium and luxury ranges and move into vintage clothing.