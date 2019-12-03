Zalando reports big jump in Cyber Week sales

BERLIN (Reuters) - Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe’s biggest online-only fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it attracted 840,000 new customers during the Cyber Week sales, while the value of orders placed on its site jumped by almost a third.
Zalando said around 7,200 orders had been placed per minute at peak times on Black Friday, compared with 4,200 a year ago, with gross merchandise value - sales made on its website by itself or its partners - up 32%.
The most popular items were black leggings, T-shirts with a logo and black sneakers, Zalando said.
Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal