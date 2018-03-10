Zambia deports racey South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia on Saturday deported a controversial female South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, who is popularly known for performing without underwear, on the grounds that her performance would “undermine national values”.

Zambia is a very conservative country whose constitution explicitly states that it is a Christian nation, in contrast with more liberal South Africa.

“Zodwa has been deported,” her Zambian promoter Lucky Munakampe told Reuters. Munakampe said she had flown out at 0520 GMT on a South African Airways flight.

The dancer had been due to perform on Saturday in Lusaka at the launch of a music album organized by a local entertainment company, Sunset Sound Production.

The organizers of the show said in a statement earlier this week that Zambia’s National Arts Council had rejected their application.

“The Council stated that... Zodwa’s performances were not in the public interest and undermined our national values,” the statement said.