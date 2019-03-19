Two killed in accident at Glencore's Zambian mine

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Two workers died in an accident at Glencore’s Zambian operation Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on Tuesday, prompting it to suspend production pending investigations, the company said.

“All operations at the South Ore Body (shaft) have been suspended until further notice,” the company said in a statement without providing details of the accident.

Mopani is one the biggest mining companies in Zambia — Africa’s No. 2 copper producer — with output of about 100,000 tonnes a year. It was not immediately clear how much production would be lost during the suspension to production.