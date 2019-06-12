Konkola Copper Mines plans to restart smelter on June 22

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, plans to restart its Nchanga smelter on June 22, the company said on Wednesday.

KCM said the Nchanga smelter, near Zambia’s border with Democratic Republic of Congo, had been idle pending availability of concentrates.

Last month, Vedanta’s CEO had said KCM’s copper mines had not been producing copper.

Vedanta is fighting Zambia’s decision last month to name a provisional liquidator to run Vedanta Resources’ KCM business and is seeking international arbitration.

A Lusaka court said on Tuesday a hearing had been provisionally set for June 20 to consider an application by Vedanta Resources to be represented by its own lawyers in proceedings to wind up its KCM business in Zambia, lawyers said.