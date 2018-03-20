FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zambia uncovers $8 billion tax scam at prominent mining firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s tax collection agency said on Tuesday it had uncovered an five-year, $8 billion tax scam at an unspecified “prominent mining company”.

The Zambian Revenue Authority (ZRA) said in a statement it had issued a preliminary tax assessment of 76.5 billion Zambian kwacha ($8.04 billion) to the company for classifying imported spare parts and other consumables as mining machinery, which attract no custom duty.

The import duty on items other than mining machinery ranges from 15 to 25 percent, ZRA said in a statement, adding that the company had been engaged in the conduct for the last five years.

“We have since notified both the mining and the clearing agent of this unacceptable act of cheating,” ZRA said, without naming the company or the clearing agent.

($1 = 9.5100 Zambian kwachas)

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Andrew Roche and David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
