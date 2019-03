Zayo says evaluating options, shares jump 12 percent

(Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc on Wednesday put off its analyst day meeting set for March 14 and said it was evaluating options, sending the shares of the communications infrastructure provider up 12 percent in trading before the bell.

Reuters reported last month that activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management had urged Zayo to explore a sale after it rejected acquisition offers from a consortium of private equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP.

Zayo, with a market value of just under $6 billion, operates a 130,865-mile optical fiber network in North America and Europe that helps connect data centers and also serves wireless and landline phone companies.

Zayo also had about $6 billion in debt. If the private equity firms succeed in acquiring Zayo, it would represent one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year.

The company said it has not set a timetable for the evaluation of its options, but expects a minimum of several weeks to months.

Zayo shares were up at $27.25 in premarket trading, after losing a third of its market value in the last one year.